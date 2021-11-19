Overview of Dr. Scott Sinnott, MD

Dr. Scott Sinnott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Sinnott works at FRANCISCAN PHYSICIAN NETWORK in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.