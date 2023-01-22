Overview of Dr. Scott Steinmann, MD

Dr. Scott Steinmann, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Steinmann works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.