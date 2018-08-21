See All Plastic Surgeons in Layton, UT
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (79)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Thompson, MD

Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They completed their fellowship with Quatela Ctr for Plas Surg|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry

Dr. Thompson works at utah facial plastics in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Facial Plastics
    2255 N Robins Dr Ste 205, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 260-6218
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Carotid Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrinkly Skin Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EMI Health
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PEHP
    • PreferredOne
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 21, 2018
    I have loved my hair restoration procedure from Dr Thompson’s office. I am a former cancer survivor patient who lost every strand of hair on my head. My hair grew back but it was sparse around my forehead/temple line. This procedure thankfully filled in those areas. Dr Thompson and his staff are always so kind, knowledgeable, skilled and professional. I trust them and would highly recommend them.
    Sandie — Aug 21, 2018
    About Dr. Scott Thompson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1356378095
    Education & Certifications

    • Quatela Ctr for Plas Surg|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson works at utah facial plastics in Layton, UT. View the full address on Dr. Thompson’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

