Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They completed their fellowship with Quatela Ctr for Plas Surg|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Facial Plastics2255 N Robins Dr Ste 205, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 260-6218MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EMI Health
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PEHP
- PreferredOne
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
I have loved my hair restoration procedure from Dr Thompson’s office. I am a former cancer survivor patient who lost every strand of hair on my head. My hair grew back but it was sparse around my forehead/temple line. This procedure thankfully filled in those areas. Dr Thompson and his staff are always so kind, knowledgeable, skilled and professional. I trust them and would highly recommend them.
About Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1356378095
Education & Certifications
- Quatela Ctr for Plas Surg|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.