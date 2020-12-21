Overview

Dr. Scott Tushla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with Phoenix Baptist Hospital And M C/van



Dr. Tushla works at Scott Tushla, MD Family Practice in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.