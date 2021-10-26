Overview

Dr. Scott Waugh, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, OU Health - Edmond Medical Center and SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony.



Dr. Waugh works at Integrative Medical Solutions in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.