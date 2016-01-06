Overview of Dr. Scott Weaner, DO

Dr. Scott Weaner, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.