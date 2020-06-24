Dr. Sean Allison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Allison, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Allison, MD
Dr. Sean Allison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine.
Dr. Allison works at
Dr. Allison's Office Locations
The Glasses Store6190 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 476-9236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Center for Sight4427 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 994-8400
Gulf Breeze Office3577 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 Directions (850) 934-1954Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allison repaired my torn retina in April 2020. I've always been apprehensive of anything to with my eyes, yet Dr. Allison along with his staff made the entire procedure--start to finish--an absolutely enjoyable experience. Staff is great, and Dr. Allison is as professional, caring, and most thoroughly competent retinal surgeon as there is. Period. They saved my sight, and for that I will be forever grateful and appreciative. I highly recommend Dr. Allison to anyone without hesitation. Excellent doctor in every facet possible.
About Dr. Sean Allison, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Center
- Baptist Med Center|Baptist Medical Center
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
