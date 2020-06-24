See All Ophthalmologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Sean Allison, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Allison, MD

Dr. Sean Allison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine.

Dr. Allison works at Center for Sight, Pensacola, FL in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Pace, FL and Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Chorioretinitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allison's Office Locations

    The Glasses Store
    6190 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 476-9236
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Center for Sight
    4427 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 994-8400
    Gulf Breeze Office
    3577 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 934-1954
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Chorioretinitis
Iridocyclitis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Chorioretinitis
Iridocyclitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 24, 2020
    Dr. Allison repaired my torn retina in April 2020. I've always been apprehensive of anything to with my eyes, yet Dr. Allison along with his staff made the entire procedure--start to finish--an absolutely enjoyable experience. Staff is great, and Dr. Allison is as professional, caring, and most thoroughly competent retinal surgeon as there is. Period. They saved my sight, and for that I will be forever grateful and appreciative. I highly recommend Dr. Allison to anyone without hesitation. Excellent doctor in every facet possible.
    Mike Vernon — Jun 24, 2020
    About Dr. Sean Allison, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467621524
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Health Center
    • Baptist Med Center|Baptist Medical Center
    • University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
