Overview of Dr. Sean Allison, MD

Dr. Sean Allison, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine.



Dr. Allison works at Center for Sight, Pensacola, FL in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Pace, FL and Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Chorioretinitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.