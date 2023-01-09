Dr. Sean Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Burke, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Burke, MD
Dr. Sean Burke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
Frederick Office196 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 120, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 566-3130
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Burke to be very thorough, patient, kind, and comforting. (Although I did wonder at one point if I was on an episode of Impractical Jokers - he looks exactly like Murr!) My only complaint would be that I had to wait two months for an appointment, and I can't get on the schedule for further testing for another month.
About Dr. Sean Burke, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1326251083
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
