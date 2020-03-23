Overview of Dr. Sean Duffy, MD

Dr. Sean Duffy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Duffy works at Ventana Health Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

