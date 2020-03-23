See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Sean Duffy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sean Duffy, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (21)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Duffy, MD

Dr. Sean Duffy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.

Dr. Duffy works at Ventana Health Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Dr. Duffy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ventana Health Associates
    1885 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 360-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Duffy?

Mar 23, 2020
Dr. Duffy is very easy to talk to. I am on medical maintenance for Bipolar. I mostly just need my lithium prescription refilled. I was diagnosed 30 years ago. I’ve had 4 doctors over this period, as they pass away or retire. I had to find a new doctor in Nevada when I moved here 3 years ago. I am very happy with the type of care Dr. Duffy provides.
PF — Mar 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sean Duffy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sean Duffy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Duffy to family and friends

Dr. Duffy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Duffy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sean Duffy, MD.

About Dr. Sean Duffy, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235282666
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of California At Berkeley
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sean Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Duffy works at Ventana Health Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Duffy’s profile.

Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sean Duffy, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.