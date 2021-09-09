Dr. Dwyer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sean Dwyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Dwyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Cardiologist & Internal Group5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 925, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-9070
Johns Hopkins Medicine5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1100, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-9070
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (301) 654-6442
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Dwyer’s for more than 3 years and he has always been patient, kind and encouraging. He answers my many questions, explains medications and reasons for the care plan he proposes. He is very thorough in his examinations and questions of me. A doctor friend recommended him to me and I am delighted with his care.
About Dr. Sean Dwyer, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1346248044
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
