Overview of Dr. Sean Fink, MD

Dr. Sean Fink, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fink works at First Choice Physician Partners in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.