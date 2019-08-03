Overview of Dr. Sean Harbison, MD

Dr. Sean Harbison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Harbison works at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.