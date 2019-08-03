Dr. Sean Harbison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harbison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Harbison, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Harbison, MD
Dr. Sean Harbison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Harbison works at
Dr. Harbison's Office Locations
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doc ever. Hernia surgery was like clock work. No issues since.
About Dr. Sean Harbison, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1841288875
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harbison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harbison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harbison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harbison has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harbison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harbison speaks Italian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harbison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harbison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harbison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.