Dr. Sean Mayfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Mayfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Touro Infirmary and Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Tulane Surgery and GI Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5110
Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates3100 Galleria Dr Ste 303, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 456-5108
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Touro Infirmary
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a hemorrhoidectomy to remove internal and external hemorrhoids. Very painful recovery, but completely normal. Dr. Mayfield was helpful and clear about what to expect. The surgery healed in about 6-8 weeks with return to work after 2 weeks. He and his staff were very nice.
About Dr. Sean Mayfield, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841480217
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayfield has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.