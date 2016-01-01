See All Neurosurgeons in Paducah, KY
Dr. Sean McDonald, MD

Neurosurgery
2.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean McDonald, MD

Dr. Sean McDonald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA.

Dr. McDonald works at Imac Regeneration Center in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McDonald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Imac Regeneration Center
    2725 James Sanders Blvd Ste A, Paducah, KY 42001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 554-5114

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Nerve Block, Somatic
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Nerve Block, Somatic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Sean McDonald, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548250129
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonald works at Imac Regeneration Center in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. McDonald’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

