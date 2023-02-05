Dr. Sean Meiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Meiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Meiner, MD
Dr. Sean Meiner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Meiner's Office Locations
Oh General Pediatrics & Adolescent Med.89 W Copeland Dr Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I get 4 vertebraes broken in an accident, he take care of my surgery since others was scared to to it, surgery last 7 hours, I get therapy I exercise, and today thanks God and hem I walk I jump I work and I don't have to use any medicaments for pain LOLLLL this is like a miracle God bless his hand, and him because besides a good surgeon is an excellent person Emilio
About Dr. Sean Meiner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1649527573
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - Houston Neurosurgery
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- 2000
- Neurosurgery
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Meiner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meiner.
