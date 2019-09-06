See All Neurologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Sean Orr, MD

Neurology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Orr, MD

Dr. Sean Orr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.

Dr. Orr works at Proctor Linda LCSW in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Proctor Linda LCSW
    625 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 554-8350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 06, 2019
EXCELLENT! Dr Orr is what most very patient wants in a physician. Kind, knowledgeable, willing to talk to you, asks meaningful questions and then listens to you and actually hears what you are saying. Plus, he is diligent in his pursuit of a proper diagnosis and thorough in his development of a treatment plan that leads to a great result. I wish I had met Dr Orr sooner. He is definitely the NEW STANDARD of what every physician should strive to become.
Joe M — Sep 06, 2019
Photo: Dr. Sean Orr, MD
About Dr. Sean Orr, MD

  • Neurology
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • 1013059740
Education & Certifications

  • University of Alabama Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sean Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

