Overview of Dr. Sean Traynor, MD

Dr. Sean Traynor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.



Dr. Traynor works at Oregon Ear Nose & Throat Center in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.