Dr. Sean Traynor, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Traynor, MD
Dr. Sean Traynor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.
Dr. Traynor's Office Locations
Oregon Ear Nose & Throat Center1170 Royal Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-7331
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Traynor is FANTASTIC! He has to be one of the best parathyroid surgeons on the West Coast, but he doesn't advertise or have a marketing website. I had a fairly complicated case, and he did an expert surgery on me, with NO complications. On top of that, he is very kind and completely informative. He is excellent, and I am very grateful!
About Dr. Sean Traynor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traynor works at
