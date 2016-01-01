Dr. Seena Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seena Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seena Abraham, MD is a Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital|Saint Johns Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
About Dr. Seena Abraham, MD
- Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1831170976
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center|St Johns Med Coll Hosp
- Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital|Saint Johns Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.