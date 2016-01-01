Dr. Segismundo Pares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Segismundo Pares, MD
Dr. Segismundo Pares, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Life Care Center of Ocala2800 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 873-7570
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geriatric Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053409144
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
