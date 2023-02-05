See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Selig Cynman, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Alpharetta, GA
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Selig Cynman, MD

Dr. Selig Cynman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Cynman works at North Point Behavioral Medicine in Alpharetta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cynman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marriage Hospital Inc
    294 S Main St Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 754-9855

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 05, 2023
Very kind individual who genuinely cares about his patients. Excellent and supportive doctor looking to really help, not just prescribe medication and call it a day.
— Feb 05, 2023
About Dr. Selig Cynman, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518189430
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cynman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cynman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cynman works at North Point Behavioral Medicine in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cynman’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cynman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cynman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cynman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cynman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

