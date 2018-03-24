See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Selim Sheikh, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Selim Sheikh, MD

Dr. Selim Sheikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sheikh's Office Locations

    2312 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 (609) 586-6244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 24, 2018
    I love him as a doctor, he listens, not many docors do. Your wait is very short for him to see you.Tammy and renee are wonderful. Easy to get an appointment. And your in and out which i love they are considerate of peoples time.
    Susan battista in Mercerville — Mar 24, 2018
    About Dr. Selim Sheikh, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Selim Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

