Dr. Picker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selwyn Picker, MD
Overview of Dr. Selwyn Picker, MD
Dr. Selwyn Picker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Progress West Hospital.
Dr. Picker works at
Dr. Picker's Office Locations
Selwyn Picker Inc.621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 310A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Picker performed surgery on my spine right after I was born. I have spina bifida myelomeningocele. He is the only doctor my mom saw who didn’t make me get a shunt. I have a much better quality of life because of him and he truly cared about my follow up care too.
About Dr. Selwyn Picker, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Afrikaans
- 1952363152
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Picker speaks Afrikaans.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Picker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picker.
