Dr. Senait Dyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Senait Dyson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Senait Dyson, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson, Saint Joseph's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Dyson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dyson Dermatology Tucson Office2141 N Beverly Ave Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-0777
-
2
Dyson Dermatology Green Valley Office516 E Whitehouse Canyon Rd Ste 100, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 625-0800
-
3
Dyson Dermatology Tucson Office2222 N Craycroft Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dyson?
I have been going to Dr Dyson for two years for melanoma. She is very professional and punctual. I'm in and out before O know it. I would gladly recommend her
About Dr. Senait Dyson, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1942230859
Education & Certifications
- UT MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University Hosps Of Cleveland/casewestern Reserve University
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Indianapolis University
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyson works at
Dr. Dyson speaks Amharic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.