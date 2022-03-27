See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD

Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Jersey Community Hospital.

Dr. Krishnasamy works at Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krishnasamy's Office Locations

  1
    Mercy Clinic Eye Specialists
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 5006B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-5300
  2
    Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd
    12990 Manchester Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 909-0633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Nearsightedness
Paralytic Strabismus
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Vitrectomy
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Goniotomy
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retina Diseases
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoblastoma
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Trichiasis
Ulcer
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 27, 2022
    Dr Krishnasamy listens to your concerns. He is gentle and explains what he has found during your exam. I have had several other ophthalmologists in other states and Dr. Krishnasamy is the best.
    — Mar 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD
    About Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548250202
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ca San Diego Med Center
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnasamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnasamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnasamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnasamy works at Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Krishnasamy’s profile.

    Dr. Krishnasamy has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnasamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnasamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnasamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnasamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnasamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

