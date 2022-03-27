Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnasamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD
Overview of Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD
Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Jersey Community Hospital.
Dr. Krishnasamy works at
Dr. Krishnasamy's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Eye Specialists621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 5006B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-5300
-
2
Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd12990 Manchester Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 909-0633
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnasamy?
Dr Krishnasamy listens to your concerns. He is gentle and explains what he has found during your exam. I have had several other ophthalmologists in other states and Dr. Krishnasamy is the best.
About Dr. Senthil Krishnasamy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1548250202
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnasamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnasamy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnasamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnasamy works at
Dr. Krishnasamy has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnasamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnasamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnasamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnasamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnasamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.