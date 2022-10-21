Dr. Sergio Cabrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sergio Cabrera, MD
Overview of Dr. Sergio Cabrera, MD
Dr. Sergio Cabrera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.
Dr. Cabrera's Office Locations
Dr. Sergio J Cabrera MD131 E Redstone Ave Ste 102, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 398-8940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cabrera is one of my favorite doctors ever! He is funny and caring, thorough and knowledgeable. I had a prolapsed uterus and needed 3 emergency surgeries. He was quick to explain everything and surgery went well. Then a year later he performed laparoscopic surgery to look at my ovary (that was causing immense pain) and found endometriosis so bad that it had formed scar tissue and adhesions and attached to my nerves, abdominal wall and colon. He quickly did surgery to remove the endometriosis, scar tissues and adhesions and repair the organs. Everything went smooth and recovery went well. Dr Cabrera’s care and knowledge through both complex surgeries a year apart from each other was astounding. I felt 100% taken care of & had a healthy understanding of what was being done. I don’t know where I would be today without his knowledge & care. I will add that his office staff at the front has not always been very kind and I do wish the level of care he gives would extend to them.
About Dr. Sergio Cabrera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabrera works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.