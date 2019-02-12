Dr. Dannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Dannis, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Dannis, MD
Dr. Seth Dannis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Dannis works at
Dr. Dannis' Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Care of Nj P.A.96 Gates Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-3166
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Dannis?
Excelente Doctor ..Mi segunda oportunidad de vida se la debo al Doctor Seth Dannis ..Agradecida y siempre lo alabó y lo recomiendo 100%...Gracias
About Dr. Seth Dannis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710184064
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Cornell U Sch Med/NY Presbyterian Hosp
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dannis works at
Dr. Dannis speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dannis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.