Overview of Dr. Seth Eberhardt, DPM

Dr. Seth Eberhardt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.



Dr. Eberhardt works at WVU University Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine-Spring Mills in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.