Dr. Seth Levin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Levin, DO
Overview
Dr. Seth Levin, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Fairfield Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Medical Associates Inc.5131 Beacon Hill Rd Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 544-1891
-
2
Judith L. Bratton MD LLC1500 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-9182
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
I bee with Dr. Levin for years and I’ll never go to another Gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Seth Levin, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992826440
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.