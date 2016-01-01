Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seth Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Moore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Locations
Cpn Gastroenterology Care7950 N Shadeland Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-6900
Community Hospital North7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-6262
Gastroenterology Associates Inc.1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 370, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-1144
- 4 8315 E 56th St, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Directions (317) 621-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Seth Moore, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
