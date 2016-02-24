Overview of Dr. Seth Torregiani Sr, DO

Dr. Seth Torregiani Sr, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.