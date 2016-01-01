Dr. Shabana Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Shabana Qureshi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Locations
Easy Care Urgent Care5808 Mapledale Plz Ste 115, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (571) 659-9387
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Shabana Qureshi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1982885760
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart Hospital
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.