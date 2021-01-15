Dr. Shabbir Khambati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khambati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabbir Khambati, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Lake Lazer Eye Center PC35776 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 792-3891
Lake Lazer Eye Center1800 N Milford Rd Ste 300, Milford, MI 48381 Directions (586) 792-3891
- 3 25811 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (586) 792-3891
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Khambati and the terrific office staff (Shauna, Mihai, and the team) for a SMILE lasik procedure in 11/2020. The whole process was outlined clearly, no surprises, and great, safe results! I really appreciate how smoothly everything went and just a personal comment, Dr. Khambati and the team onsite have all the qualities you would want for this procedure: calm, clear, confident, friendly. It put me at ease day of. I highly recommend.
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1104938257
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
