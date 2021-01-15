See All Ophthalmologists in Clinton Township, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Shabbir Khambati, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (149)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shabbir Khambati, MD

Dr. Shabbir Khambati, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Khambati works at Lake Lazer Eye Center in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Milford, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khambati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Lazer Eye Center PC
    35776 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 792-3891
  2. 2
    Lake Lazer Eye Center
    1800 N Milford Rd Ste 300, Milford, MI 48381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 792-3891
  3. 3
    25811 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 792-3891

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 15, 2021
    I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Khambati and the terrific office staff (Shauna, Mihai, and the team) for a SMILE lasik procedure in 11/2020. The whole process was outlined clearly, no surprises, and great, safe results! I really appreciate how smoothly everything went and just a personal comment, Dr. Khambati and the team onsite have all the qualities you would want for this procedure: calm, clear, confident, friendly. It put me at ease day of. I highly recommend.
    Al — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Shabbir Khambati, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104938257
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shabbir Khambati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khambati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khambati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khambati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khambati has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khambati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Khambati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khambati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khambati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khambati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

