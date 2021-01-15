Overview of Dr. Shabbir Khambati, MD

Dr. Shabbir Khambati, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Khambati works at Lake Lazer Eye Center in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Milford, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.