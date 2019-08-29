Dr. Shabrez Ahmed, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabrez Ahmed, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shabrez Ahmed, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stafford, VA.
Locations
Neibauer Dental Care20 Berkshire Dr Ste 115, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 203-2091
Neibauer Dental Care15187 MONTANUS DR, Culpeper, VA 22701 Directions (540) 203-2090Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Pine Tree Dental4090 Lafayette Center Dr Ste F, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 520-6270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Shabrez Ahmed on Tuesday. He listened to my concerns and presented two options to resolve the issue with my implant. If and when the problem arise again, I won't hesitate to go back to the Stafford location.
About Dr. Shabrez Ahmed, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1053501205
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
