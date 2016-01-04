Overview of Dr. Shafi Mohamed, MD

Dr. Shafi Mohamed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Mohamed works at ONLC GASTROENTEROLOGY in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Pleural Effusion and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.