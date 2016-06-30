Dr. Shaheen Mansoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaheen Mansoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaheen Mansoor, MD
Dr. Shaheen Mansoor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Mansoor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mansoor's Office Locations
-
1
Apollo Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC10012 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 462-9107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mansoor?
In truth, i am the worst patient any doctor can have. Dr. Mansoor is so gentle and unassuming--exceptionally well informed, that i have yet had the need to question or evaluate her effectiveness. I worked for many years with doctors in hospital settings. Dr. Mansoor is a very careful listener and tells me the whole truth. When i need to provide information at an appointment, and speaking it would cause a problem, I write down everything i have to say--and her reading is my appt.HIGHLY RECOMMEND
About Dr. Shaheen Mansoor, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003017369
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansoor works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.