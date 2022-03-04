Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
-
1
CDocs Associates200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 365, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 642-6592Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very thankful to Dr. Siddique. he will explain very clearly to patient understand. very kind and very helpful doctor explain. I will recommend to my all friends. Thanks doctor
About Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922005636
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Indiana University Hospitals
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.