Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD
Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Majidi's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Medical Center1450 Madison Ave # 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Mount Sinai Brooklyn3131 Kings Hwy Ste 206, Brooklyn, NY 11234 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 5E, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shahram Majidi, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073956264
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
