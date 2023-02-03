Dr. Shaida Nasiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaida Nasiri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaida Nasiri, MD
Dr. Shaida Nasiri, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Nasiri works at
Dr. Nasiri's Office Locations
-
1
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nasiri-Blomgren is an absolutely wonderful pediatric gastroenterologist. We were referred for a suspected milk protein/soy allergy in my son while breastfeeding. Her bedside manner with my son was incredible and he immediately warmed up to her (as did I!). She gave us practical advice such as no more fecal occult blood testing that our pediatrician continued to recommend, which he continually tested positive for and gave me anxiety. She focused on the important positives such as our son's good growth. She encouraged us to continue our breastfeeding journey, and offered great advice to liberalize my diet earlier than I thought I could. And although he grew out of the allergy and we no longer need to see her, I'm still so appreciative of her care a year later.
About Dr. Shaida Nasiri, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1104266931
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasiri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasiri works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasiri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasiri.
