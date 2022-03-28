Dr. Pathare has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shailesh Pathare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shailesh Pathare, MD
Dr. Shailesh Pathare, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Pathare works at
Dr. Pathare's Office Locations
-
1
Shailesh S Pathare MD355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-3125
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pathare?
I was in so much pain when I was referred to Dr Pathare. I couldn't turn my neck left or right and was in immense pain. He has assisted me in my range of motion mobilty, the pain therapy helps so much. The service and care that Dr. Pathare and his staff shows is beyond incredible. They exemplify what missing in patient and physician care. You can be guaranteed that your visit will be focus on meeting your need around the best pain management offered in the borough of Staten Island. Great job Dr Pathare, you are providing an awesome service!!! Best pain management Doctor Ive seen in a while. He LISTENS to you; actually listens and understands exactly the pain you are describing. I found a gem. If you need pain management - go see Dr Shailesh Pathare
About Dr. Shailesh Pathare, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Marathi
- 1487738829
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathare accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathare works at
Dr. Pathare speaks Marathi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.