Dr. Shaju Varghese, DDS

Dentistry
4.0 (4)
Overview

Dr. Shaju Varghese, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Red Hill, PA. They completed their residency with Lehigh Valley Hospital, Dentistry

Dr. Varghese works at Red Hill Dental in Red Hill, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farris and Moll PC
    942 MAIN ST, Red Hill, PA 18076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Shaju Varghese, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1013044932
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital, Dentistry
    Internship
    • Sri Venkateshwara Dental College &amp;amp; Hospital, Dentistry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varghese works at Red Hill Dental in Red Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Varghese’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

