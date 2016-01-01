Dr. Shakila Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakila Khan, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1811976442
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC
- Civil Hosp
- Dow Med Coll
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
