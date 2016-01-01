Overview of Dr. Shakila Khan, MD

Dr. Shakila Khan, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Khan works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

