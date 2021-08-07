Dr. Shaline Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaline Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaline Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Winthrop Cardiology Associates212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Shaline Rao on my visit to NYU Langone. She went over test results with me and came up with a care plan for me to follow. She tweaked my medication to give me better results and suggested other testing for me to have. She put me at ease talking to her. She is a very professional and caring doctor. She spent a long time with me and told me she would be glad to discuss any concerns I have with me and my physician at home.
About Dr. Shaline Rao, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1174724827
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
