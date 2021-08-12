See All Dermatopathologists in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Shamsher Singh, MD

Dermatopathology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shamsher Singh, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis.

Dr. Singh works at SHAMSHER SINGH MD in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shamsher Singh MD
    1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste A3, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-8200

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2021
    I had a mole removed from my eye lid an Dr. Singh was GREAT. I would recommend Dr. Singh to anyone!
    Chrysanthemum Karvoski — Aug 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Shamsher Singh, MD
    About Dr. Shamsher Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467483891
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Medical Education
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shamsher Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at SHAMSHER SINGH MD in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

