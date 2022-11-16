Overview

Dr. Shani Francis, MD is a Dermatologist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Francis works at Lux Dermatology - Manteca in Manteca, CA with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.