Dr. Shani Francis, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shani Francis, MD is a Dermatologist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Francis works at Lux Dermatology - Manteca in Manteca, CA with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lux Dermatology - Manteca
    296 Cottage Ave, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 624-7006
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ashira Dermatology
    135 N Greenleaf St Ste 800, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 868-2655

Hospital Affiliations
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Shani Francis, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043472970
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • North Carolina A&T
    Undergraduate School

