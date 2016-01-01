Dr. Shanika Maddox, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shanika Maddox, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shanika Maddox, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brentwood, TN.
Dr. Maddox works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Southcrest1008 Gant Hill Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 622-6883
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maddox?
About Dr. Shanika Maddox, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1700343001
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddox accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maddox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddox works at
Dr. Maddox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.