Dr. Shannon Chavez, MD
Overview of Dr. Shannon Chavez, MD
Dr. Shannon Chavez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Chavez works at
Dr. Chavez's Office Locations
-
1
Open Door Downtown622 H St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 443-4666
-
2
Telehealth and Visiting Specialist Center2426 Buhne St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 443-4666
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to Dr. Chavez, I feel like I have a whole new life. And an a opportunity to possibly reach my full potential. She is completely down to earth. And l trust her. Which I rarely trust any one. I guess you could tell that I like her! That's it for now.
About Dr. Shannon Chavez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003841818
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
