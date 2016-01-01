See All Pediatricians in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Shannon Eccles, DO

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shannon Eccles, DO

Dr. Shannon Eccles, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick (New Jersey)

Dr. Eccles works at Saint Barnabas PICU Associates in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eccles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Pediatrics
    Dept of Pediatrics
94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039
(973) 520-7598

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dr. Shannon Eccles, DO
About Dr. Shannon Eccles, DO

  • Pediatrics
  • English
  • 1386179083
Education & Certifications

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick (New Jersey)
  • Pediatrics
