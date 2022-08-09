See All Podiatrists in Bellevue, PA
Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, PA
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM

Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellevue, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. McFeaters works at Associates In Podiatry in Bellevue, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM
Dr. Christina Teimouri, DPM
4.9 (384)
View Profile
Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
Dr. Natalie Lascola, DPM
5.0 (5)
View Profile

Dr. McFeaters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Podiatry
    180 Lincoln Ave, Bellevue, PA 15202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 734-3200
  2. 2
    Associates In Podiatry
    3000 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 881-5580
  3. 3
    Associates In Podiatry
    650 Smithfield St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 734-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
ZWave Pro Radial Pulse Therapy (RPT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McFeaters?

    Aug 09, 2022
    Excellent visit! Both Dr. McPheaters and Judy are good listeners and communicators. I learned good information about the conditions I was seen for, and also was treated for a nail condition. I bought a pair of orthotics and immediately felt improvement in foot alignment. I am happy to have found this office and I highly recommend this team of Dr. McPheaters, Judy and Kelly.
    — Aug 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McFeaters to family and friends

    Dr. McFeaters' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McFeaters

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM.

    About Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306826771
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kennedy Memorial Hospital-University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Allegheny College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McFeaters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McFeaters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. McFeaters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFeaters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFeaters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFeaters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shannon McFeaters, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.