Overview of Dr. Sherry Huang, MD

Dr. Sherry Huang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Lower Manhattan (Pediatrics) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.