Radiation Oncology
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Shari Rudoler, MD

Dr. Shari Rudoler, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Nazareth Hospital, Riddle Memorial Hospital and Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Rudoler works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rudoler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor
Breast Cancer
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor
Breast Cancer

Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Shari Rudoler, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1972525400
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson Univ Hosp
    • University Of Pa Health System
    • Cooper Hospital University Med Ctr
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Nazareth Hospital
    • Riddle Memorial Hospital
    • Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shari Rudoler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudoler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudoler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudoler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudoler works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rudoler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudoler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudoler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudoler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudoler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

